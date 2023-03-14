Industry Gears Up for Marine Hotel Association F&B Event in Naples, FL

The cruise industry is gearing up for the Marine Hotel Association’s (MHA) conference and trade show, taking place April 2-4 in Naples, Florida.

The industry’s premiere event for culinary, food and beverage and hotel vendors and cruise lines is expected to be well attended in its trademark intimate format.

It is the 38th edition of the event hosted by the MHA, which is a not-for-profit organization. Unique to the MHA, entertainment and dining are included in the trade show booth package and attendee registration.

A standard booth, priced at $2,800, includes one complimentary registration which includes all social events, business sessions, seminars and trade show.

Cruise lines having confirmed attendance with supply chain, purchasing, food and beverage, hotel and culinary executives range from Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and MSC Cruises to vessel management companies such as Anglo-Eastern, and smaller operators such as Mystic and Windstar, in addition to the adventure market with the likes of Lindblad Expeditions.

The MHA kicks off Sunday night with an opening featuring cruise line chefs preparing their own specialties poolside in Naples.

Monday follows with an opening breakfast panel, “Talking the Buyers Language,” focusing on the cruise line supply chain.

The day continues with the trade show and an evening dinner event featuring a live auction with benefits heading to the MHA’s unique scholarship program, helping support both shoreside and onboard talent.

Another breakfast panel follows on Tuesday, featuring culinary leaders from across the cruise industry with topics including elevating the onboard food and beverage experience. Tuesday continues with the trade show and is followed by a closing dinner.