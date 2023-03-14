Hong Kong Tourism Board Celebrates Cruise Resumption

The Hong Kong Tourism Board is celebrating the return of cruise ships to its ports.

With the COVID-19 restrictions now lifted, the Asian destination is back on the map of the international cruise lines.

“Hong Kong is now shining as one of the most exciting destinations for cruise travelers all over the world. In fact, Hong Kong has come back even stronger,” said Kenneth Wong, HKTB’s General Manager for MICE and Cruise, during an industry event in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

Following a three-year gap, the international cruise vessels resumed their visits to Hong Kong in mid-January.

Offering a winter season in Asia, Silversea’s Silver Spirit became the first ship to visit the city for a transit call since the pandemic operational pause. The visit was followed by additional calls from TUI Cruises, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and more.

At the same time, Resorts World Cruises also confirmed year-round homeport operations in Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, Wong added.

“We have secured more than 160 ship calls from 16 cruise lines for the year. This actually signifies a very strong return of Hong Kong to the cruise scene and a very encouraging commitment from our cruise partners,” he said.

Wong also highlighted the “trust and the relationship built with the cruise lines over the years.”

In addition to welcoming transit calls back, Hong Kong is also reclaiming its position as a regional cruise hub, he added.

“We have very excellent connectivity and opportunities. The city is quickly regaining its position as a highly efficient global aviation hub,” he explained, noting that Hong Kong’s International Airport is currently connected to 220 cities around the world and served by 120 airlines.

The city is also connected to several major cities in mainland China through a high-speed railway system.

Hong Kong’s strategic geographic location also allows for a variety of itineraries within a one- to seven-day sailing range, Wong said.

“We are cruise line’s long-term committed partners and we are very grateful that the Hong Kong government is fully committed to supporting cruise deployment and operation in the city,” he added, noting that additional funding for multiple aspects of support is already earmarked.