Hong Kong Cruise Traffic Quickly Returning

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) reported a progressive revival of the local cruise industry with a total of five maiden calls expected between March and early April.

March 9 saw four ships in port on the same day, with calls from the Mein Schiff 5, Europa 2, Silver Muse and Resorts World One.

Dane Cheng, executive director of the HKTB, said: “With the efforts of the Government and the HKTB, cruises from various markets are visiting Hong Kong one by one. This not only marks Hong Kong’s return to the global cruise market, but also plays a significant role in consolidating Hong Kong’s status as a regional cruise hub and international travel destination.

“The HKTB will continue to drive the relaunch of international cruise itineraries and arrange for more ship calls to Hong Kong, as well as stepping up our promotions in visitor source markets.”

Other upcoming calls include the Borealis of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and the MSC Poesia of MSC Cruises, plus the Azamara Quest and Seven Seas Mariner of Regent will also be visiting during the week, making it six visiting cruise lines in total in just a week.

Additionally, the Resorts World One arrived at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on Wednesday, March 8, bringing more than 1,000 visitors from Southeast Asia.

Combined, the Government and the HKTB have secured 16 cruise lines to Hong Kong with over 150 ship calls. The HKTB will continue to provide support to cruise lines in maintaining their cruise calls to Hong Kong. In addition, it will launch promotional campaigns for the purpose of building partnerships in the Greater Bay Area.