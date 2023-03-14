Here’s What Happened with All Crystal Cruises’ Ocean and River Ships

With the sale of its former river vessels this year, the entire fleet of Crystal Cruises has been resold after the collapse of its parent company Genting Cruise Lines.

Cruise Industry News looks into the fate of every ship that was operated by the luxury cruise line before the COVID-19 pandemic and the brand’s subsequent closure.

Crystal Endeavor

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 200 guests

Location: South America

Fate: Sold to Silversea Cruises

After being sold to Silversea Cruises, the former Crystal Endeavor is currently wrapping up a winter season in Antarctica as the Silver Endeavour.

The 2021-built expedition vessel was acquired by the luxury brand of Royal Caribbean Group for $275 million.

Crystal Serenity

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 980 guests

Location: Trieste, Italy

Fate: Sold to A&K Travel Group

Set to reenter service later this year, the Crystal Serenity was sold to the A&K Travel Group in mid-2022.

Before entering service for the new owners, who also bought the Crystal Cruises brand and the Crystal Symphony, the 2003-built ship is scheduled to undergo a refit that will include modernizing its public areas and reducing its guest capacity.

Crystal Symphony

Year Built: 1995

Capacity: 848 guests

Location: Trieste, Italy

Fate: Sold to A&K Travel Group

The Crystal Symphony was also acquired by the A&K Travel Group in 2022. Like its sister ship, the 1995-built vessel is set to undergo a major refit before resuming service for the new Crystal Cruises later this year.

According to A&K, the work includes modernization of public rooms and cabins, as well as a reduction in guest capacity.

Crystal Esprit

Year Built: 1989

Capacity: 48 guests

Location: The Galapagos Islands

Status: Sold to Lindblad Expeditions

Sold by Crystal Cruises in September 2021, the Crystal Esprit was acquired by U.S.-based Lindblad Expeditions.

After an extensive refit, the ship entered service for its new operator in August 2022. Now named National Geographic Islander II, the 48-guest mega-yacht is offering a series of expeditions in the Galapagos Archipelago.

Crystal Bach, Crystal Mahler, Crystal Debussy and Crystal Ravel

Year Built: 2017 and 2018

Capacity: 106 guests each

Location: The Netherlands

Status: Sold to Riverside Luxury Cruises

All of the riverboats in Crystal’s Rhine Class were sold to Riverside Luxury Cruises in early 2023. After over a year laid up in the Netherlands, the four vessels are set to enter service for their new owners trough 2024.

Built by the MV Werften between 2017 and 2018, the Rhine Class sister ships were purpose built for Crystal Cruises and have capacity for 106 guests each.

Crystal Mozart

Year Built: 1987

Capacity: 154 guests

Location: Danube River

Status: Sold to Riverside Luxury Cruises

Like its former fleet mates, the Crystal Mozart was also sold to Riverside Luxury Cruises. The 1987-built riverboat was the first vessel sold to the new cruise line, in late 2022.

Now in service for Riverside in the Danube River, the 160-guest river cruise ship was renamed Riverside Mozart.