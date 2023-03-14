Here’s What Happened with All Crystal Cruises’ Ocean and River Ships

With the sale of its former river vessels this year, the entire fleet of Crystal Cruises has been resold after the collapse of its parent company Genting Cruise Lines.
Cruise Industry News looks into the fate of every ship that was operated by the luxury cruise line before the COVID-19 pandemic and the brand’s subsequent closure.
Crystal Endeavor
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 200 guests
Location: South America
Fate: Sold to Silversea Cruises
After being sold to Silversea Cruises, the former Crystal Endeavor is currently wrapping up a winter season in Antarctica as the Silver Endeavour.
The 2021-built expedition vessel was acquired by the luxury brand of Royal Caribbean Group for $275 million.
Crystal Serenity
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 980 guests
Location: Trieste, Italy
Fate: Sold to A&K Travel Group
Set to reenter service later this year, the Crystal Serenity was sold to the A&K Travel Group in mid-2022.
Before entering service for the new owners, who also bought the Crystal Cruises brand and the Crystal Symphony, the 2003-built ship is scheduled to undergo a refit that will include modernizing its public areas and reducing its guest capacity.
Crystal Symphony
Year Built: 1995
Capacity: 848 guests
Location: Trieste, Italy
Fate: Sold to A&K Travel Group
The Crystal Symphony was also acquired by the A&K Travel Group in 2022. Like its sister ship, the 1995-built vessel is set to undergo a major refit before resuming service for the new Crystal Cruises later this year.
According to A&K, the work includes modernization of public rooms and cabins, as well as a reduction in guest capacity.
Crystal Esprit
Year Built: 1989
Capacity: 48 guests
Location: The Galapagos Islands
Status: Sold to Lindblad Expeditions
Sold by Crystal Cruises in September 2021, the Crystal Esprit was acquired by U.S.-based Lindblad Expeditions.
After an extensive refit, the ship entered service for its new operator in August 2022. Now named National Geographic Islander II, the 48-guest mega-yacht is offering a series of expeditions in the Galapagos Archipelago.
Crystal Bach, Crystal Mahler, Crystal Debussy and Crystal Ravel
Year Built: 2017 and 2018
Capacity: 106 guests each
Location: The Netherlands
Status: Sold to Riverside Luxury Cruises
All of the riverboats in Crystal’s Rhine Class were sold to Riverside Luxury Cruises in early 2023. After over a year laid up in the Netherlands, the four vessels are set to enter service for their new owners trough 2024.
Built by the MV Werften between 2017 and 2018, the Rhine Class sister ships were purpose built for Crystal Cruises and have capacity for 106 guests each.
Crystal Mozart
Year Built: 1987
Capacity: 154 guests
Location: Danube River
Status: Sold to Riverside Luxury Cruises
Like its former fleet mates, the Crystal Mozart was also sold to Riverside Luxury Cruises. The 1987-built riverboat was the first vessel sold to the new cruise line, in late 2022.
Now in service for Riverside in the Danube River, the 160-guest river cruise ship was renamed Riverside Mozart.