Here Are All the MSC Cruises Homeports For 2023

With the new MSC Euribia entering service, the MSC’s fleet will grow to 22 ships this year, which will sail from homeports in Europe, North America, the Caribbean, South America, the Middle East and more.

Here’s a look at all of the company’s homeports and their ships for the year:

North America and Caribbean

Ships:

MSC Seascape

– Miami/United States (Year-Round)

MSC Seashore

– Port Canaveral/United States (November and December)

MSC Seaside

– Bridgetown/Barbados; Fort de France/Martinique; Philipsburg/St. Maarten; and Point-A-Pitre/Guadeloupe (January to March/November and December)

– Port Canaveral/United States (November and December)

MSC Meraviglia

– Port Canaveral/United States (January to April)

– New York City/United States (April to December)

MSC Divina

– Miami/United States (January to May/December)

MSC Magnifica

– Miami/United States (November and December)

Western Mediterranean

Ships:

MSC Bellissima

– La Spezia, Naples and Genoa/Italy; Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona/Spain; and Marseille/France (January to April)

MSC Divina

– Syracuse and Civitavecchia/Italy; and Valletta/Malta (June to October)

– Civitavecchia and Genoa/Italy; Barcelona, Málaga and Tenerife/Spain; and Funchal/Portugal (October to December)

MSC Fantasia

– Genoa, La Spezia and Naples/Italy; Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca/Spain; and Marseille/France (October to December)

MSC Grandiosa

– Palermo, Genoa and Civitavecchia/Italy; Valleta/Malta; Barcelona/Spain; and Marseille/France (January to April)

– Genoa, Palermo and Naples/Italy; Barcelona/Spain; Tunis/Tunisia; and Marseille/France (April to October)

MSC Lirica

– Málaga, Alicante and Barcelona/Spain; Genoa/Italy; and Marseille/France (January to April)

MSC Magnifica

– Genoa, Civitavecchia and Livorno/Italy; Valencia and Tarragona/Spain and Toulon/France (May to October)

MSC Orchestra

– Genoa and Olbia/Italy; Alicante and Málaga/Spain; Lisbon/Portugal; and Marseille/France (May to October)

MSC Poesia

– Genoa and Civitavecchia/Italy (September to November)

– Genoa and Civitavecchia/Italy; Marseille/France; and Barcelona/Spain (December)

MSC Seashore

– Genoa, Palermo and Civitavecchia/Italy; Valencia/Spain; and Marseille/France (April to October)

MSC Seaview

– Genoa and Civitavecchia/Italy; Cannes/France; Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona/Spain (April to November)

MSC Sinfonia

– Genoa, Civitavecchia and Messina/Italy (October to December)

MSC World Europa

– Genoa, Messina and Naples/Italy; Barcelona/Spain; and Marseille/France (April to October)

– Genoa, Civitavecchia and Palermo/Italy; Barcelona/Spain; and Marseille/France (October to December)

Eastern Mediterranean

Ships:

MSC Armonia

– Venice and Ancona/Italy (April to November)

MSC Lirica

– Venice and Bari/Italy (April to October)

MSC Musica

– Haifa/Israel; Piraeus/Greece; Kusadasi/Turkey; and Limassol/Cyprus (April to November)

MSC Opera

– Bari and Monfalcone/Italy (May to October)

MSC Poesia

– Kusadasi and Istanbul/Turkey; and Piraeus/Geece (September to November)

MSC Sinfonia

– Venice and Brindisi/Italy; Split/Croatia; and Piraeus/Greece (April to September)

– Haifa/Israel (October to December)

MSC Splendida

– Trieste and Bari/Italy; and Istanbul/Turkey (April to October)

Northern Europe

Ships:

MSC Euribia

– Kiel/Germany; and Copenhagen/Denmark (June to September)

– Hamburg/Germany; Le Havre/France; Rotterdam/Netherlands; Zeebrugge/Belgium; and Southampton/England (October to December)

MSC Fantasia

– Kiel/Germany; Helsinki/Finland; and Stockholm/Sweden (May to August)

MSC Poesia

– Warnemunde/Germany; Copenhagen/Denmark; Oslo/Norway; and Stockholm/Sweden (May to September)

MSC Preziosa

– Hamburg/Germany (January to April/October to December)

MSC Virtuosa

– Hamburg/Germany; Southampton/England; Zeebrugge/Belgium; Le Havre/France; and Rotterdam/Netherlands (January to March)

– Southampton/England (March to October)

South America

Ships:

MSC Armonia

– Itajaí/Brazil; and Buenos Aires/Argentina (January to March)

– Santos/Brazil (December)

MSC Fantasia

– Santos/Brazil (January to April)

MSC Grandiosa

– Santos, Salvador and Maceió/Brazil (November and December)

MSC Lirica

– Itajaí/Brazil; and Buenos Aires/Argentina (November and December)

MSC Musica

– Buenos Aires/Argentina (January to March)

– Buenos Aires/Argentina and Montevideo/Uruguay (December)

MSC Preziosa

– Santos/Brazil (January to April/October to December)

MSC Seashore

– Santos, Salvador and Maceió/Brazil (January to March)

MSC Seaview

– Rio de Janeiro/Brazil (January to March/December)

Asia, Red Sea and Middle East

Ships:

MSC Bellissima

– Yokohama/Japan (June to September)

MSC Opera

– Dubai and Abu Dhabi/UAE (January to April/November and December)

MSC Orchestra

– Jeddah/Saudi Arabia; Safaga, Sharm El Sheik and Port Sokhna/Egypt (December)

MSC Splendida

– Jeddah/Saudi Arabia; Safaga and Port Sokhna/Egypt (January to April)

MSC Virtuosa

– Doha/Qatar; Dubai and Abu Dhabi/UAE (November and December)

MSC World Europa

– Doha/Qatar; Dubai and Abu Dhabi/UAE (January to March)

South Africa

Ships:

MSC Orchestra

– Durban/South Africa (January to March)

– Cape Town/South Africa (April)

MSC Sinfonia

– Cape Town/South Africa (January to March)

MSC Splendida

– Durban/South Africa (November and December)