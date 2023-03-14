Hapag-Lloyd’s Unique 2024-25 Program: 7 Continents, 100+ Itineraries

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises will send its five ships on 116 sailings for the 2024-25 season. The recently announced program will include the line’s five ships sailing to all seven continents, with a total of 64 expeditions and 52 luxury cruises.

Expedition ships include the three sisters, the Hanseatic Inspiration, the Hanseatic Nature and the Hanseatic Spirit, which will continue to sail luxury adventure itineraries.

One of the highlights of the 2025 expedition program is a new itinerary that sails beyond Canada’s Hudson Strait on the 230-guest Hanseatic Nature.

Linking Greenland and Hudson Bay, the expedition in the region is only possible for a few weeks a year due to the ice situation. Departing on July 23, the 20-night cruise includes visits to four destinations in Greenland, including Disko Bay and Sisimiut, in addition to Baffin Island, the Lower Savage Islands, Walrus Island, Chesterfield Inlet, Marble Island and Churchill, where the cruise ends after two overnight stays onboard.

The ultra-luxury Europa and the Europa 2 are set for eventful years in 2024 and 2025. Offering itineraries across Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, the Europa is embarking on a total of 24 sailings. One of the key points of the ship’s program is the possibility of combining different cruises into a longer voyage, allowing guests to stay onboard for up to 66 nights, Hapag-Lloyd said. Featured destinations include Mauritius, Tanzania, Kenya, Côte d’Azur, Sicily, the Greek Isles, Saudi Arabia and the small Thai island of Ko Lipe.

The Europa 2 is set to offer 28 cruises. According to Hapag-Lloyd, the ship’s program includes longer itineraries and repeats some destinations due to their popularity. Among the options are Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific, China and Japan, where the ship arrives during the cherry blossom season.

Featuring itineraries in Europe, Asia, Oceania and the Americas, the season also sees Europa 2’s debut on the West Coast of the United States and Canada. For the first time in the region, the vessel will sail roundtrip from Los Angeles on a 19-day itinerary that departs on April 12, 2025. Ports of call include San Francisco, Portland, Astoria, Victoria, Nanaimo, Vancouver, Seattle, Eureka, Monterey Harbor and Santa Barbara.