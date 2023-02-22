Greenock Ocean Terminal Gears up for Record Cruise Ship Year

Scotland’s Greenock Ocean Terminal is preparing for the busiest year ever with 91 cruise ships scheduled to arrive throughout 2023.

According to a press release, this number represents a rise of over 25 percent compared to last year. Greenock will welcome a total of 150,000 passengers and 38,000 crew members over the course of this year.

Jim McSporran, Clydeport port director at Peel Ports said: “We’re extremely proud to be announcing a record cruise year for Greenock Ocean Terminal.

“Welcoming cruise liners to Greenock is a hugely important aspect of our port offering and we’re delighted that we continue to attract and grow cruise numbers to the region.

“This increase in tourism will benefit visitor attractions and businesses across Inverclyde and central Scotland, and we look forward to welcoming these visitors across the season.”

“In an effort to showcase the port as the cruise gateway to the West Coast of Scotland, this year we are also investing in a promotional campaign to feature at the global cruise industry’s key annual gathering in the U.S.”

This year will be the second full season for the port since COVID-19 put a halt on the cruise industry. The port expects the completion of a new £19.2 million cruise ship visitor center this year. The project is led by Inverclyde Council and is part of the £1 billion Glasgow City Region City Deal funded by the Scottish and UK governments.

Councillor Stephen McCabe, leader of Inverclyde Council, said: “The cruise sector here in Inverclyde continues to go from strength to strength and I’m delighted that this year is set to be the busiest yet with record numbers of ships and passengers, as well as a substantial number of crew visiting these shores.

“It’s timely that with 2023 shaping up to be a bumper year for cruise calls that the finishing touches are being put on our new state-of-the-art Greenock cruise ship visitor center which will provide our guests from around the world with a first-class welcome to Inverclyde and the west coast of Scotland.

“While we can all look forward to seeing some of the largest and most luxurious ships grace these shores over the coming months, with upwards of 200,000 people expected onboard those vessels there are also economic opportunities there for local businesses as visitors look to discover Inverclyde and the many great things we have to offer.”

Last year, Clydeport welcomed 71 cruise calls, including. Among the ships to visit the port this year are the MSC Virtuosa, one of the biggest ships to dock at the terminal.