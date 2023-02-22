Global Ports Holding Hires Erika Tache in VP Role

Global Ports Holding has named Erika Tache as Vice President of Business Development for Shorex and Landside.

With over 20 years of experience in the cruise industry, Tache brings a wealth of expertise in destination planning and development, offshore excursions, and cultural heritage tourism development, according to a press release.

Prior to joining Global Ports Holding, Tache served as the Senior Director of Product Development, Operations, and Marketing for Carnival Cruise Line.

In this role, she was responsible for product development and implementing strategies for excursions across 90 ports and 26 ships, as well as directing procurement and tour contracting for all of the nine Carnival Corporation brands in various regions.

Mehmet Kutman, Chairman and CEO of Global Ports Holding, expressed his excitement about the appointment, and said: “I welcome Mrs. Erika Tache, to the GPH team. With her extensive knowledge in the development of Shorex and landside tourism, she will be a great addition to our team of experts and professionals at GPH. I look forward to working with her in the next stage of the development of our global network.”

In her new role, Tache will work closely with the Office of the Chairman to develop the commercial business side of Global Ports Holding. With her proven track record of leading successful strategies for product development and quality assurance programs for unique travel experiences around the world, she is a valuable addition to the executive team.