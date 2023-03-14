Global Cruise Orderbook: 66 Ships, 142,081 Berths

The global cruise ship orderbook stands at 66 ocean-going cruise ships and over 142,000 new berths from now through 2028 as tracked by Cruise Industry News.

Recent additions since the start of 2023 have been small ships, including an expedition ship for SunStone that will be chartered out, the Project Sama newbuilding project being awarded to T. Mariotti, as well as Orient Express entering the industry with two ultra-luxury sailing ships slated to be built at Chantiers.

[Note: Download the orderbook as a PDF here.]

While the orderbook has grown thanks to small ships, big ships are getting bigger as Norwegian Cruise Line announced it was up-sizing Prima class vessels five and six, which are now set to be delivered in 2027 and 2028.

2025 could be the biggest year coming this decade, with 17 ships on order, but at an average size of over 2,400 guests, meaning over 41,000 berths will be introduced.

On a corporation basis, Royal Caribbean Group has over 41,000 new berths on order; MSC over 26,000; Norwegian over 20,000 and Carnival Corporation has just over 27,000 new berths on order, including its two ships being built in China where it is a minority partner in a joint venture.

[Note: Download the orderbook as a PDF here.]