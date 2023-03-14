Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Le Havre
Tura Tourizm
Port Everglades

Fred. Olsen Welcomes Katrin Luppes, New Hotel Manager

Katrin Luppes

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines welcomed a new Hotel Manager, Karin Luppes, who joined the line on March 9.

“Karin joined Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines on 9th March this year – her birthday! She hails from Hoogeveen in the northern part of the Netherlands, which is a quiet town with more cycle paths than motorways. Having previously worked for a number of cruise lines, she has a wealth of experience that she’s excited to bring to our smaller-sized ships,” the company said in a statement. 

Luppes, who is on the Bolette, which is currently sailing its In Search of the Northern Lights in Nine Nights itinerary.

Luppes is also an active Red Cross volunteer during events.

