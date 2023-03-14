Enchanted Opens Princess’ 2023 Summer Program in Europe

The Enchanted Princess is kicking off Princess Cruises’ 2023 summer program in Europe today.

After crossing the Atlantic, the vessel is in Barcelona to start the first cruise of the season: a six-night voyage to the Western Mediterranean.

Cruising roundtrip from the Spanish port, the itinerary sails to France and Gibraltar. In addition to the UK port in the Iberian Peninsula, the cruise features visits to Ajaccio and Marseille, as well as two full days at sea.

Following a routine drydock, the Enchanted Princess continues its European summer program in mid-April, offering additional itineraries in both Western and Eastern Mediterranean.

The series of seven-to 21-night cruises include different destinations across the Greek Islands, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Montenegro and more.

Fifth in a series of six ships known as Royal Class, the Enchanted Princess first entered service in November 2021.

Built in Italy by the Fincantieri shipyard, the 3,660-guest ship offers more than 25 dining venues and bars onboard, including the new such as La Mer, a French Bistro that debuted on the Majestic Princess.

The ship also offers varied entertainment options, as well as the unique Sky Suites. According to Princess, the balconies of the staterooms – which measure over 90 square meters – are among the biggest of the entire cruise industry.

In addition to the Enchanted Princess, three other Princess Cruises vessels are cruising in Europe during the 2023 summer: the Sky Princess, the Regal Princess and the Island Princess.

Mostly sailing in Northern Europe, the ships will offer different itineraries between March and early December.

Based out of the UK, the Sky Princess is sailing a series of four- to 24-night cruises to Scandinavia, Iceland, Norway, the Canaries, the Baltic and the Mediterranean departing from Southampton.

Also sailing from the English port, the Regal Princess is poised to sail a program of ten- and 12-night itineraries to the British Islands.

Completing the local offering, the Island Princess sails in both Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, offering longer cruises departing from Southampton, Copenhagen, Civitavecchia and more.