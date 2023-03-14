Disney Cruise Line Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Disney Cruise Line is celebrating its “Silver Anniversary at Sea” with new costumes for Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse, who will make appearances in their new attire on many sailings. There are also more surprises in store.

The two characters’ coordinated looks showcase the celebration’s signature color, Shimmering Seas.

The celebration of the cruise line’s 25th anniversary will be featured on sailings aboard all five Disney Cruise Line ships from May through September 2023. Guests will have the opportunity to witness new entertainment, limited-time enhancements, merchandise and other surprises.

The celebratory surprises include:

A signature song that will serve as the soundtrack of the celebration

New family entertainment and activities with evening experiences created exclusively for the anniversary celebration.

Themed culinary creations, from desserts to inspired craft cocktails and more.

The Shimmering Seas Collection, a line of merchandise featuring a new signature color including apparel, accessories, drinkware, keepsakes and more.

On this occasion, Disney Cruise Line is also unveiling a new membership tier for Castaway Club, which recognizes returning the cruise line’s guests with exclusive rewards and benefits. To honor 25 years of Disney cruises, members will now earn the Pearl status after 25 Disney Cruise Line vacations.

Sailings featuring the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” celebration will sail to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Europe and Alaska during the summer of 2023.