Cunard to Launch Silent Discos in Onboard Nightclubs

Cunard announced that it is launching silent discos in nightclubs aboard its ships, according to a press release.

David Jones, vice president of Marketing and Sales at Cunard, said: “Cunard is known for being a pioneer of sophisticated and luxurious travel, but the introduction of silent discos to our nightclub venues reflects our commitment to offering immersive and contemporary experiences for guests. I’m sure some may be surprised to learn that our ships have nightclubs, let alone silent discos, and this is just one of the many unexpected experiences you’ll now find on a Cunard voyage.

“As a business, we have always been willing to embrace new trends and have continually adapted our offering to evolve with the times – it’s in our DNA and goes right back to our forebears launching the world’s first ocean liner in 1840. This latest innovation ensures we remain at the cutting edge of luxury travel as we strive to provide guests with unforgettable moments they will cherish for a lifetime.”

To celebrate the International DJ Day on March 9, Cunard is introducing silent discos to late-night venues on selected evenings starting with G32 onboard the Queen Mary 2, which is the biggest of the fleet’s nightclubs.

The cruise line is adding a live DJ and resident party band to the venue. There will be silent discos aboard the Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria as well.

The concept of silent discos involves guests wearing wireless headphones and dancing to music that is only audible through the headphones. It allows for a customizable experience as each guest can listen to the music they want, switch between genres and control their own volume.

This allows the cruise line to transform unexpected areas into nightclubs with parties in the Grand Lobby, on deck, or other locations on the ship.