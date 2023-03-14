Cunard Hosts Exclusive Exhibition Preview for Travel Agents

Cunard unveiled a new archive exhibition at the University of Liverpool’s Victoria Gallery & Museum welcoming travel agents to see the brand’s heritage brought to life, according to a statement.

Emma Rogan, senior manager of trade marketing and sales operations at Cunard, said: “We were thrilled to invite some of our travel agent partners to an exclusive behind-the-scenes preview that showcased a selection of Queen Anne’s fascinating design considerations. It was a truly enriching experience that really brought to life how our unique heritage is influencing our future, and the feedback we have received from agents has been absolutely wonderful.

“Cunard’s commitment to delivering exceptional service, style and elegance remains as strong today as it was 100 years ago and we look forward to hosting more agents on our fam trips this year, where they can experience our White Star Service and unrivaled entertainment first-hand.”

Cunard unveiled the exhibition preview on March 23, 2023, where designers from David Collins Studio, revealed the design inspiration behind the Queen Anne and helped agents understand more about Queen Anne’s design journey.

Titled Travel in Style – Iconic Cunard Advertising in the 1920s and 1930s, the exhibition display gives a glimpse of the cruise line’s seafaring heritage. It is currently on public display in Gallery 5 within the VG&M until December, featuring 14 vintage posters and associated advertising materials including brochures and menu cards.

Some timeless pieces that inspired the design of public spaces onboard the Queen Anne are also on display.

Jane Chadwick, a Go Cruise franchisee, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the event, it was the best I’ve been to for a long time because as agents we felt included and made to feel really important. Cunard is never afraid to embrace its heritage and I feel as though this exhibition really romanticizes the golden era of luxury travel.

“Listening to the various speakers and understanding the Queen Anne journey was absolutely fascinating. The attention to detail was remarkable, and as people who are hugely passionate about the industry, events such as this make you appreciate a brand and their offering even more. Seeing the stories of yesteryear incorporated for a modern audience made for a really interesting spectacle.”