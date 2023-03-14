Crystal Announces Launch of Exceptional Initiative for Past Guests

Crystal announced today that it has launched an Exceptional Initiative for all guests financially impacted by Crystal Cruises’ former ownership and their travel advisors, according to a press release.

The initiative is being created in partnership with A&K Travel Group, the new owners of Crystal and its two ships Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony.

Eligible former Crystal guests who hold a verified claim in the Crystal Cruises LLC case will be able to apply for a credit to use towards future Crystal voyages on board either Crystal Serenity or Crystal Symphony.

“This Initiative is a plan we have been working on since we acquired Crystal as it will benefit our most loyal customers. This is not something we were legally obliged to do,” said Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Co-Chairman of A&K Travel Group and of Crystal. “However, we believe that being Exceptional means doing what is unexpected, unusual, and unprecedented. We are choosing to help former guests and travel agents recover their money and hope we will be able to focus on returning to service, the exceptional crew and onboard service that has made Crystal an award-winning cruise line for three decades.”

“What Crystal has decided to do with this gesture is remarkable partly because they had no obligation to do it, but mostly because its gives customers another alternative to recover funds lost in the shut down,” said Mark Healy, Executive Vice President of Moecker Associates. “We are also working to analyze all the claims we received and believe that by the end of the summer we will be in a position to release the first reimbursements.”

In order for guests to qualify for the credit, the following conditions apply: