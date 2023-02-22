Cruise Saudi Joins Saudi Tourism Forum

Cruise Saudi is joining the Saudi Tourism Tourism and participated in the recent 2023 conference, held in Riyadh as a gold sponsor of the event, according to a press release.

Officially launched in 2021, Cruise Saudi aims to develop the infrastructure and services required to scale the cruise market in Saudi Arabia. The c100% Public Investment Fund-owned business is responsible for the port development and operation at crucial locations in Saudi Arabia, as well as scaling cruise services including marketing, Shorex coordination and ship operations.

Based in Jeddah, Cruise Saudi collaborates with ministries and regulatory authorities to build the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem to position the country as a premier global cruise destination. The company has completed two successful seasons so far, welcoming over 50,000 travelers and five major international cruise lines.

Cruise Saudi’s goal is to further develop the country’s ports and open more destinations to cruise tourism. The company plans on welcoming 1.3 million cruise passenger visits by 2035. Cruise Saudi operates in alignment with the Saudi’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy and develop new revenue-generating industries, tourism included.

Cruise Saudi invites international cruise lines to include Saudi as a port of call on their voyages with destinations across the country featuring rich cultural heritage, history, and natural wonders. Saudi is home to six UNESCO World Heritage Sites which have never been included on cruise itineraries before or seen by international guests. Three of these sites can be reached by sea: AlAhsa Oasis, Hegra Archaeological site in AlUla, and Historic Jeddah, the Gate to Makkah.