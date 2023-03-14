Cruise Saudi Appoints LOTUS to Manage Global Communications

Cruise Saudi has appointed PR and marketing agency LOTUS to manage their global communications strategy, according to a press release.

With a focus on the priority markets of KSA, GCC, Europe, UK and the USA, the appointment comes at a critical time as Cruise Saudi embarks upon a new phase of development in connecting international travellers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Following a competitive global brief, LOTUS will oversee international media outreach and global trade fair management to support the rapid expansion of Saudi Arabia’s cruise industry.

Lars Manuel Clasen, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer at Cruise Saudi, said: ‘Cruise Saudi is truly connecting Saudi to the rest of the world, showcasing the importance of the cruise industry as a way of discovering the culturally rich and visually beautiful country. With two highly successful seasons already completed, our partnership with LOTUS has come at a pivotal phase as we look ahead to welcome 1.3 million cruise passenger visits by 2035 and to position Saudi as a top cruising destination on the global stage.’

Jules Ugo, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer at LOTUS, added: “We are so proud to announce that we have been appointed by Cruise Saudi to lead on their communications strategy. The rapid development of the Kingdom’s cruise industry is astounding, and we look forward to actively contributing and supporting during this incredible period of expansion.”