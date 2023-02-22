Cruise Green on Saint Patrick’s Day and Beyond with Star Clippers

Star Clippers is inviting guests on an eco-friendly and “green” vacation for Saint Patrick’s Day on the cruise line’s wind-powered fleet.

According to a company statement, Star Clippers was recognized as “World’s Greenest Cruise” seven times by the World Travel Awards and is known for sustainable sailings. The Star Clippers fleet of three ships all sail under wind power up to 80 percent of the time on any sailing. When needed, the ships also use only low-sulfur gas oil, a low-emission fuel that got the Star Flyer the International Air Pollution Prevention Certificate, the world’s first certificate of the sort.

In an effort to reduce carbon footprint, Star Clippers’ ships accommodate up to 227 passengers, which translates to reduced waste production and less water consumed by passengers and crew.

The ships’ size also increases the impact of the onboard recycling program as well as the cruise line’s commitment to reducing single-use plastics on cruises.

Apart from the two recognitions (the World’s Greenest Cruise awards and the world’s first International Air Pollution Prevention Certificate), Star Clippers was also the first cruise company to be certified under the “Pura Vida Pledge” from the Costa Rican Tourism Board.

Guests looking to book a green sailing can take advantage of a variety of special offers currently available. Travelers can get up to $400 onboard credit and prepaid gratuities on select Mediterranean sailings and $400 per person savings on select Costa Rica and Caribbean departures.

The offers are valid for residents of North, Central and South America only.