Crown Princess Sets Sail on 28-Night Cruise to South Pacific and Hawaii

The Crown Princess is in Los Angeles today to kick off a month-long cruise to Hawaii and South Pacific.

One of the longest itineraries offered by Princess Cruises in 2023, the 28-night voyage sails roundtrip from LA’s World Cruise Center and features visits to a total of seven destinations in Hawaii, Samoa and French Polynesia.

After leaving California, the Crown Princess spends four full days at sea before reaching the Hawaiian Archipelago. Three islands are set to be visited over the next three days including Hilo, Honolulu and Mauai.

Following four additional days cruising in the Pacific Ocean, the 2006-built vessel reaches Samoa – where it is set to dock in Pago Pago and Apia.

The Crown Princess then spends three more days at sea to reach French Polynesia and Tahiti. Two ports in the region are set to be visited, including Moorea and Papeete.

Making its way back to the United States, the Crown Princess sails for a total of eight days before arriving back in Los Angeles.

After a final 15-night cruise to Hawaii sailing from California, the vessel repositions to Vancouver in late April.

Through mid-September, the Canadian town is set to serve as the ship’s homeport for a summer season in Alaska.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Crown Princess originally entered service in 2006. First in a series of ships known as the Crown Class, the 3,100-guest ship was followed by the Emerald Princess in 2007 and the Ruby Princess in 2008.

Equipped with Princess’ Medallion Class technology in mid-2019, the Crown Princess offers several signature features of the premium brand, including a piazza-style atrium; the 300-square-foot Movies Under the Stars poolside theater; 900 cabins with private balconies; and a variety of dining, recreation and entertainment options.