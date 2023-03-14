Costa Cruises Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Costa Cruises is celebrating its 75th anniversary on March 31, reflecting on the day when the cruise line’s Anna C left Genoa carrying 768 guests back in 1948, according to a press release.

The Anna C was the first passenger ship of the Costa fleet and also the first transatlantic liner to cross the South Atlantic since the end of the war.

It was also the first to offer travelers air-conditioned cabins. Soon, other ships followed and after changing a few names, the company finally became Costa Cruises in 1986.

To celebrate its 75th birthday, Costa Cruises has prepared a series of special events this fall in Genoa, the home to the company’s headquarters. Costa will unveil the full program later this year.

In the meantime, Costa is inviting those wishing to celebrate the anniversary with a holiday select among 75 specially priced cruises, exploring destinations in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.