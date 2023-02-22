Celestyal Delivers Earthquake Relief Supplies to Turkey

Celestyal Cruises partnered with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), to coordinate a post-disaster response and provide blankets and sleeping bags to residents of Turkey hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that took place in Turkey and northern Syria.

“Celestyal has been bringing our guests to visit the city of Kusadasi and the magnificent ruins of nearby Ephesus for many years now. As a result, we have a strong bond with Turkey and its people, and we were devastated when news broke of the horrific earthquake only a month ago,” said Chris Theophilides, CEO.

“A strong part of Celestyal’s DNA is to be responsible corporate citizens of the places we visit and to support the people who call these places home. The least we could do is to lend a helping hand to our Turkish friends in need. We can only hope that our donation of supplies will help with this huge humanitarian effort that is so desperately needed in this part of the world.”

The blankets and sleeping bags were transported on the Celestyal Crystal which embarked on its first voyage of the season calling upon Kusadasi, Turkey. Additionally, Celestyal will donate a part of the revenue from shore excursions in Turkey for the relief effort.

More than a million residents remain homeless and without basic supplies after the earthquake which resulted in more than 50,000 deaths and widespread destruction.