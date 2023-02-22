Celebrity Cruises Launches The Tangerine Table

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Celebrity Cruises is launching The Tangerine Table, a new content series highlighting a number of leaders and crew members across its fleet.

“Our extraordinary officers and crew are the real stars of Celebrity Cruises and it’s high time we shine a light on them and their life on the high seas,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises.

“This is an exciting avenue for them to share their stories and by doing so, inspire both our followers and the next generation of mariners along the way.”

Each episode in the series will be 10 minutes long and will feature a small group of Celebrity Cruises officers or crew talking about their careers, the people who inspired them and their lives at sea.

The first episode, titled “SEA it to BE it”, honors women aboard the line’s Celebrity Beyond including:

Captain Kate McCue, the first and only American female captain of a cruise ship and the most-followed mariner on social media;

First Officer Elizabeth Marami, Kenya’s first female marine pilot and first licensed Chief Officer, Navigation;

Executive Pastry Chef Atziri Chavez, a Mexican-born master of the culinary arts;

Jelena Vukelic, a Serbian-born wine expert who works as the ship’s Cellar Master.

The Tangerine Table episodes will launch throughout 2023 featuring a wide range of positions across Celebrity’s fleet.

Two additional episodes are planned this month that will feature some of the cruise line’s captains, male and female, as well as some female Hotel Directors.

The Captain’s Chair is an episode that will feature a group of the cruise line’s Captains and their perspective on how to be supportive and encouraging. The episode features:

Vice President of Marine Operations, Captain Manolis Alevropoulos,

Captain Dimitris Kafetzis, the Celebrity Beyond and from later this year the Celebrity Ascent

Captain Matt Karandreas, the Celebrity Summit

Staff Captain Maria Gotor, the Celebrity Edge

Hotel Directors will be featured in the episode titled The Director’s Chair discussing what it takes to manage their careers while serving as an inspiration for women worldwide. The episode will feature:

Niina Hautaniemi, the Celebrity Apex

Danuta Nosidlak, the Celebrity Edge

Andrea Muegge, the Celebrity Millennium

Deborah Poortier, the Celebrity Constellation

Viewers can watch full episodes on both YouTube and Facebook.