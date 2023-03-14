Carnival’s Costa Brand Seeing Strengthening Demand

“And with strengthening demand, Costa will be able to enter its remaining idle capacity at a faster pace,” said Josh Weinstein, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, on the company’s first quarter business update call on Monday.

Weinstein said there was strength in demand for the Costa demand, which is allowing the company to restart operations with one ship earlier than expected.

“We feel very good about that decision,” said Weinstein.

The company has right-sized its Costa brand, as a number of ships have left the fleet, including the Costa Magica which was recently sold to Seajets.

Meanwhile, two ships have been moved under the Carnival Cruise Line banner, including the Luminosa and Venezia. The Firenze follows next year and will sail from Long Beach for Carnival.

The Costa Serena is also slated to be back in service soon and will reposition to Asia, sailing from South Korea this June ahead of a summer season out of Taiwan.