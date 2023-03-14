Carnival Venezia Officially Registered With the Bahamas

Carnival Cruise Line announced that the Carnival Venezia was officially registered with the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) on March 28.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate another maritime milestone as Carnival Venezia joins the seven other ships we have registered in The Bahamas,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The BMA is among the most respected administrations in international shipping, and we value their level of cooperation and professionalism aimed to achieve the highest safety standards.”

The ceremony was held in Cadiz, Spain, where Carnival Venezia’s senior leadership team and the classification society finished the registration processes raising the Bahamian flag to designate the new ship registry.

The ship is currently undergoing a drydock in Cadiz ahead of its 15-day transatlantic Carnival Journeys departing from Barcelona on May 29, 2023. The Carnival Venezia will start offering year-round cruising from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal on June 15, 2023. A number of sailings are on offer with 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries including visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.

Built in 2019, the Carnival Venezia will be the first ship to showcase the “Fun Italian Style”, combining Carnival’s signature characteristics with the Italian style. The ship accommodates up to 5,145 guests and 1,393 crew members.