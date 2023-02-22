Carnival Recognized as One of the Best Companies for Latinos

Carnival Cruise Line announced that it has been recognized as one of the 25 Best Companies for Latinos to Work in 2023 by Latino Leaders Magazine.

“Every day we are committed to a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for our team members, as well as our guests, and to a welcoming environment that allows everyone to feel valued and respected,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Carnival is a daily reminder of how travel and tourism help break down barriers, build friendships, and promote a greater understanding among people, so we’re very grateful and honored to be recognized as a top employer for Latinos.”

The list ranked U.S. companies based on inclusivity-focused criteria chosen by the magazine’s editors. These included factors such as recruitment initiatives, percentage of Hispanic team members, external outreach, career opportunities, diversity in the boardroom, internal support programs for promoting and retaining Latino employees, leadership development efforts as well as community service.

Carnival Cruise Line is featured in the February issue of Latino Leaders Magazine.