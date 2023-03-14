Carnival President and Chef Lagasse to Welcome Guests on Carnival Venezia

Carnival Cruise Line announced that the line’s President Christine Duffy and Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse will welcome guests onboard the Carnival Venezia’s first cruise departing from Barcelona on May 29, 2023.

“We are eagerly awaiting the debut of Carnival Venezia and so we wanted to welcome the ship with ‘BAM’ by having Emeril join me on board as we interact with guests and show off this beautiful ship,” said Duffy.

“Together for the first part of Carnival Venezia’s first sailing, we’ll experience Carnival’s signature fun with a new Italian flair, exclusive onboard events and beautiful European destinations – I can’t wait!”

The ship’s first sailing will include a Sail Away Party and Captain’s Venetian Toast with Duffy and Lagasse, a special Fireside Chat and guest appearances on The Wave Morning Show.

The cruise will also feature a special cooking demonstration where guests will have the opportunity to learn from the professional chef himself. Guests interested in this private cooking demonstration can purchase spaces once onboard and all the proceeds will serve as a fundraiser for Carnival’s charitable partner St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Carnival Venezia’s 15-day Transatlantic Carnival Journeys cruise from Barcelona will include calls in Malaga, Spain; Gibraltar; Lisbon, Portugal; Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal; and Halifax, NS, Canada on the way to New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

The ship will offer year-round sailings from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal starting from June 15 with a wide range of options including 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries with visits to 25 ports in 14 countries.