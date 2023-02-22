Carnival Becomes First Cruise Line to Sail 100 Million Guests

Carnival Cruise Line has achieved a milestone as the first cruise line to embark 100 million guests since it first started sailing, according to a press statement.

President of Carnival Cruise Line, Christine Duffy, visited the Carnival Sunrise today as guests boarded the ship at PortMiami, where Carnival was founded, and thanked them for making Carnival the world’s most popular cruise line.

“We’re the first cruise line to meet this incredible mark of 100 million guests and I believe it is a testament to the fun, inclusive atmosphere our valued guests and our extraordinary team members have created together on board our ships for the past 51 years,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “There is certainly much more fun to come. We’re continuing to grow our operations at a rapid pace – with three ships joining our fleet by the spring of next year.”

Debi and David Clifford, who were sailing from Ohio, represented the cruise line’s guests as the 100 millionths. When boarding the ship, they were greeted with fanfare from Duffy and the ship’s team members. Other guests could join the celebration as well and take photos signifying how each guest is “One in 100 Million.”

Carnival Cruise Line is expanding its offering and preparing for a new ship to debut in May this year. The Carnival Venezia will expand the New York offerings including seasonal and year-round sailings. Additionally, later this year, the Carnival Jubilee, a third sister ship to the Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, will join the fleet sailing from Galveston.

The Carnival Firenze, a sister ship to the Carnival Venezia, will start sailing year-round cruises from Long Beach, California.