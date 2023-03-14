Azamara Unveils New Global Contact Center

Azamara celebrated the grand opening of its brand new global Contact Center in Wichita, Kansas, on Monday, March 20, 2023.

“Wichita has been home to our knowledgeable and engaging team on the phones, who are dedicated to helping advisors make their clients’ dreams a reality. Opening a dedicated office here is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best service to our guests and advisors,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara. “I am so proud of how far Azamara has come since we’ve returned to service, and this contact center indicates that we are continuing to build on that momentum with more to come.”

The new Contact Center is dedicated to ensuring a faster and more responsive service to travel advisors and travelers. Along with the launch of the Contact Center, Azamara will launch an updated website and Azamara Connect trade portal, with an easy reservation system.

The new website and trade portal will also improve the customer experience for guests by allowing access to the Versonix Seaware Touch booking platform. The new reservation system is completely integrated with the updated Azamara website and Azamara Connect for a seamless booking experience.

The cruise line’s Contact Center team has tripled in size with agents in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and EMEA markets.