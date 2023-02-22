Atlas to Feature ‘Top Chef’ Winner Luciana Berry

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that “Top Chef Brazil” winner Luciana Berry will be a featured “Gastronomic Guest” onboard the World Navigator on two Epicurean Expeditions, departing May 14 and 21, 2023.

“Our Epicurean Expeditions provide an immersive culinary experience for guests,” said James Rodriguez, Atlas’ president and CEO. “We are very excited to welcome ‘Top Chef’ winner Luciana Berry to the Atlas Ocean Voyages family.”

Berry, who is the winner of the second season of “Top Chef Brazil” in 2020, is currently a contestant on a new show, “Top Chef: World All Stars.”

She runs her own catering company called Catering on the Hill and she is also the owner of a cooking sauce brand: BerryBartt.

In addition to serving as an ambassador of Brazilian cuisine in Europe, Berry also teaches the next generation of chefs at West London College and Langley College. She is also a contributor to Bossa Brazil magazine.

“I am really looking forward to cruising the Mediterranean with Atlas Ocean Voyages,” said Berry. “We will visit local markets to shop for fresh ingredients then prepare something delicious back on board the ship.”