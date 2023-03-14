American Cruise Lines Introduces the Longest-Ever River Cruise

American Cruise Lines announced The Great United States, the longest-ever domestic river cruise that explores 20 states and spans all four time zones in the continental U.S.

The Great United States cruise will set sail on August 14, 2024. The price for the cruise per person ranges from $51,060 to $77,945 and a deposit of $5,000 per person is required upon reservation.

“The Great United States cruise is a fantastic showcase of our country and of the breadth of American Cruise Lines. A river cruise of this magnitude has never been done before in the U.S., and only American Cruise Lines is capable of delivering it successfully,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines.

The new cruise honors America’s history ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary. Travelers will cruise four major rivers during the cruise before arriving in New York on the last day of the cruise.

The Great United States cruises will take guests on an exploration of the country’s beauty, from national parks and mountain ranges to Midwest farmlands and more.

Highlights of The Great United States cruise include: