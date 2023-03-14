Ambassador Cruise Line Announces Agent Concession Program for 2023-24

Ambassador Cruise Line announced its agent concession program for 2023-24, returning for a second year.

Nicola Harper, head of distribution at Ambassador Cruise Line said: “Our valued trade partners continue to be a priority for us. Following the success of the agent concession program last year, we wanted to continue to give agents the opportunity to sail on our ships and learn about the Ambassador brand. Having agents immerse themselves in our product offering is integral to support their promotion of Ambassador to their clients.”

The program gives agents the opportunity to experience Ambassador’s two ships first-hand: the Ambience, which entered service in April 2022, and the Ambition, which embarks on its inaugural voyage in May 2023.

Prices start at £50 per person per night and agents can also take advantage of a 15 percent discount on any drinks package, plus 25 percent off port parking. The offer is valid for sailings of up to 15 nights.

Concessions are limited to 10 cabins per cruise. To be eligible, agents need to have made at least one booking with Ambassador and provide their ABTA number.

All travelers must be fully vaccinated and insured with Covid-19 coverage at the time of sailing.