AmaWaterways Announces Two Ships for Magdalena River Cruises

AmaWaterways announced two new ships for first-ever river cruises along the Magdalena River in Colombia that will make its debut in 2024, according to a company statement.

The cruise line is now accepting reservations for sailings aboard the custom-built AmaMagdalena and AmaMelodia.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have two beautiful ships joining our growing fleet of 26 award-winning river cruise ships and share details on the new itineraries cruising between Cartagena and Barranquilla along the Magdalena River,” said Rudi Schreiner, co-founder and president of AmaWaterways. “After visiting and falling in love with this region, we are so excited to now offer our guests the opportunity to discover Colombia’s vibrant culture, unique traditions and natural beauty.”

“Everything, from the design of our two stunning ships to the immersive curated itineraries, reflects our pioneering spirit and mission to provide our guests with top-of-the-line accommodations, warm and welcoming services, locally inspired cuisine and enriching experiences engaging with local communities along this fascinating river,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways. “We are extremely grateful for our travel advisor partners and loyal guests who continue to support us and are as excited as we are to discover this new continent for river cruising.”

The AmaMagdalena launches on March 30, 2024, while the second ship, the AmaMelodia, will start sailing on June 19, 2024. Prices for seven-night cruises start at $3,599 per person (double occupancy).

From the spring of 2024, guests will be able to choose between two seven-night itineraries, Magic of Colombia and Wonders of Colombia.

Highlights on the two itineraries include:

The “Land of a Thousand Rhythms” – visiting a special Carnaval celebration in Barranquilla with live performances exclusively for AmaWaterways guests.

Historical walking tours including visits to Mompox, a UNESCO site.

Birdwatching tours including the Cianeguo hummingbirds and the Chauna chavaria – specific to the region.

A visit to Palenque.

Visiting the Magdalena basin containing many species of flora and fauna exclusive to the area.

For exploring Colombia, AmaWaterways also offers pre-cruise land packages in Medellín and Cartagena, and post-cruise land package in Panama City, Panama. In Medellín, guests can enjoy a three-night stay and indulge in local coffee and cuisine during a Coffee Region Tour and Tasting.

The pre-cruise land package in the city of Cartagena explores the city’s history and includes visits to Gold Museum, Caribbean Naval Museum and San Felipe Castle.

“We celebrate that AmaWaterways chose the Magdalena River to launch a river cruise, the first of this kind in the history of Colombia’s tourism industry. Once the trips start in 2024, little towns across the watercourse will be able to show international travelers their immense beauty and natural and cultural diversity,” said Arturo Bravo, Colombia’s deputy minister of tourism.