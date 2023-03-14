37,000 Cruise Berths, 27 Cruise Ships Wait to Restart

With the global cruise industry’s restart mostly complete, approximately 37,000 berths and 27 cruise ships still sit in limbo across the globe, according to Cruise Industry News data.

Of those 27 ships, seven have published and confirmed plans, planning to enter service later this year.

Highlights include the Costa Serena, set to sail soon in Asia; the Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, which restart operations this summer; and start up brand CFC with the Renaissance.

Six more ships are assumed to be waiting for the green light in China or new careers elsewhere.

The Seajets fleet includes four cruise vessels that could seen restarts should they find the right operator or charter agreement, according to sources. The company recently did deals with CFC and Celestyal Cruises, selling two vessels.

Other questions marks include ships like the Pacific Venus, which wrapped up her Venus Cruise career earlier this year in Japan, and Fred. Olsen’s Braemar, which the company said would not restart operations.