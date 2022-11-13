Valletta Cruise Port Celebrates 20th Year

In celebration of its 20th Anniversary Valletta Cruise Port held a party for stakeholders within the historic Magazino Hall recently.

Stephen Xuereb, COO of Global Ports Holding Plc and CEO of Valletta Cruise Port plc said: “I am so proud to have been part of this company since inception and to have led it over the past 8 years! It was indeed a great honor to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Valletta Cruise Port! Special thanks to all colleagues, past and present, Directors, Shareholders Global Ports Holding, AX Group AND Excelcior Hotel Floriana and all our industry stakeholders. May the cruise industry continue to flourish!

During the event, 19 staff members who have provided 10, 15 and 20 years of service to the company received a gift in appreciation of their loyalty and commitment.

Guests were treated to a photography exhibition by Davide Degano, showcasing photos of the Valletta Cruise Project, in what was formerly the engine room of the first Power House in Malta, opened exclusively for the evening.

The photos offer a taster of an upcoming publication that will showcase Valletta Cruise Port’s milestones and achievements through photography and anecdotes

Attendees also received a numbered and individually signed print of a commissioned painting of the Valletta Waterfront by local artist Jacqueline Agius.