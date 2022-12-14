Evrima Makes Inaugural Call to BVI

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Evrima made its inaugural call to Virgin Gorda on Friday, December 16, before moving on to Jost Van Dyke.

The Evrima made a call to the Virgin Islands during its seven-night cruise that departed from Phillipsburg, St. Maarten to San Juan, Puerto Rico carrying 285 passengers and 212 crew members onboard.

After visiting the Virgin Islands, the ship completed the itinerary and concluded the cruise in Puerto Rico.

To commemorate the Evrima’s inaugural call to the Territory, a plaque was presented on behalf of the Government and people of the Virgin Islands to Captain Duncan Holroyd, the captain of the Evrima.

The plaque exchange ceremony was attended by the Acting Governor David D. Archer Jr., Premier and Minister of Finance, Dr. Natalio D. Wheatley, Deputy Premier and Minister for Communications and Works Kye M. Rymer, Junior Minister for Trade and Economic Development Shereen D. Flax-Charles, Director of the BVI Tourist Board Clive McCoy, Marketing Director for the BVI Ports Authority Natasha Chalwell, and port agents from the Romasco Group, Patricia Romney and Sabrina Koss.

The arrival of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to the Virgin Islands highlights the renewed focus on the cruise industry.

The Evrima set sail from San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 18 and will make calls in Bridgetown, Barbados, Mayreau Islands, Grenadines, Bequia Island, Port Elizabeth, Grenadines and Roseau, Dominica before returning to San Juan on December 28.