Silversea Cruises SALT Program Arrives to Cartagena

Silversea Cruises partnered with Colombian foundation Granitos de Paz to offer its guests an immersive culinary exploration of Colombia through their S.A.L.T. Program upon their arrival to Cartagena in December 2022 as the Silver Moon was in Cartagena earlier this month, according to a statement.

“Colombia’s tourism strategy seeks to offer its visitors meaningful travel experiences as they immerse in our natural biodiversity and where our local communities are the protagonists”, said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, the promotion agency of Colombia part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism.

“This is why we celebrate welcoming cruise lines in Colombia, and we are thrilled with this arrival in particular since it brings an initiative such as the S.A.L.T. program, that will contribute to supporting circular economies for the benefit of the locals and it also allows our country in its path of achieving total peace within its territories, whilst offering new ways for international visitors to discover all the wonders of Colombia”, added Caballero.

The culinary program S.A.L.T. enables the cruise line’s guests to experience a destination through immersive culinary experiences both onshore and aboard the Silver Moon and the Silver Dawn ships.

This program is set to offer a full day shore excursion featuring the exploration of the food scene in the city and of Colombian culture. The experience will start in the Bazurto Market followed by a stop to the Granitos de Paz foundation.

Cartagena is now joining destinations such as Greece, Ecuador and Sicily where Silversea guests have enjoyed the S.A.L.T. program.