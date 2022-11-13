Seabourn Posts Record Booking Month for November 2022

Seabourn reported a record booking month for November 2022.

The cruise line booked a record number of guests for 2023 and 2024 sailings, according to a company statement.

Seabourn also had its best one-week booking period for expedition voyages since launching its new expedition ship, the Seabourn Venture, in July 2022.

Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn, said that the company has tripled the number of bookings compared to the same period for 2019 sailings.

“Our teams have done an incredible job telling the Seabourn ocean and expedition story to both guests and travel advisor partners,” said Leibowitz.

“Our incredible ‘This Is Your Moment’ campaign has resonated with guests, our onboard teams have consistently delivered unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ to our guests, and our travel advisor partners have the confidence in us to deliver amazing life-expanding moments to their clients. All of these efforts have led to incredible demand for the Seabourn ultra-luxury travel experience and new booking records, and we look forward to welcoming our guests on board our entire fleet.”

Seabourn’s Black Friday Sail offer is still ongoing with special offers on Seabourn voyages through the summer of 2024 including Antarctica Exploration departing from Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 2023, 140-Day Extraordinary Discoveries, 59-Day Pearls Of The Pacific and 80-Day Pacific Gems & Australia’s Coral Coast departing from Miami, Florida on January 6, 2023.

The sale ends on Monday, December 5, 2022.