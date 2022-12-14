Scenic Reveals New 2024-2025 East Antarctica and Ross Sea Voyages

Scenic revealed three new Scenic Eclipse II voyages to the East Antarctic and Ross Sea regions as part of its newly released 2024-2025 Antarctica brochure collection.

“We have introduced these new voyages in response to the demand for exclusive destination experiences in the polar regions,” said Claudius Docekal, Scenic Group’s vice president of ocean deployment.

“The Scenic Eclipse II will be the newest and most modern ultra-luxury expedition ship operating in remote East Antarctica and the Ross Sea region, setting the benchmark in providing once-in-a-lifetime journeys for our guests. We are the only operator to offer an abundance of exploration by helicopter, submarine, Zodiac, kayak and stand-up paddleboard. Guests can enjoy exclusive experiences such as exploring the McMurdo Dry Valleys, a landscape that has been compared to the surface of Mars and is only accessible by helicopter.”

Available to a limited number of guests, the new itineraries will give travelers the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of explorers such as Dr Douglas Mawson, Robert Scott and Sir Ernest Shackleton, according to a press release.

Only three departures of 200 guests are scheduled for each year and guests are encouraged to take advantage of the Special Earlybird offer. Travelers will have the chance to explore Antarctica’s southeast with opportunities to see landscapes, historical sites and remote islands at unexplored destinations.