Rhapsody of the Seas and Silver Moon Make Inaugural Calls to Dominica

Royal Caribbean International’s Rhapsody of the Seas and Silversea’s Silver Moon made their inaugural calls to Dominica on Friday, December 2, 2022.

To mark the occasion, traditional plaque exchange ceremonies were held aboard each of the two ships, attended by government officials and the captains.

The Rhapsody of the Seas and the Silver Moon thus become the third and fourth ship to make their inaugural calls in Dominica this season. The first ship to do so was The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Evrima on November 24, 2022.

The Rhapsody of the Seas is scheduled to make a total of twelve calls to Dominica in the 2022/2023 season. The ship is currently on its 14-night Ultimate Caribbean Cruise which departed from Bridgetown, Barbados on December 4.

The Silver Moon, the sister ship of the Silver Muse, made its only call scheduled for Dominica in the 2022/2023 season.

After a call in Roseau, Dominica, the Silver Moon set sail to St Georges, Grenada and Bequia, Grenadines before arriving in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Silver Moon is currently on its 16-night Bridgetown to Lima voyage which departed on December 5 and will make stops at St Vincent, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Cartagena, Colombia and Oranjestad, Aruba among other destinations.

As of November 25, the port of Dominica has received a total of 13 cruise calls carrying a total of 18,980 cruise passengers. Dominica will welcome 51 cruise calls in December 2022.