Resorts World Cruises Debuts in Surabaya with the Genting Dream

Resorts World Cruises celebrated a new milestone on December 20, 2022 with its maiden voyage to Surabaya aboard the Genting Dream.

The ship arrived with over 3,500 passengers from her dual homeports in Singapore and Malaysia, according to a press release.

Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises said: “Resorts World Cruises is excited to include both Surabaya and North Bali as destinations for this special Indonesia cruise from both our homeports. Indonesia remains an important cruise market with huge potential both as a destination and source market for the FlyCruise sector. We would like to thank the local authorities, travel and business partners, media and consumers for their ongoing support, as we continue to work closely together to revitalize the cruise and tourism sector in Indonesia and across the region in a post-COVID era.”

During the ship’s visit to Surabaya, guests can explore the city’s sights including landmarks such as the Four-Faced Buddha monument, the view of Putuk Truno Waterfall or Mount Penanggugan in Tretes, among other landmarks. The adventure continues in North Bali the following day when the ship will make stops at the Kekeran Rice Terrace as well as the protected sanctuary of Plataran Menjangan Resort Bali.

On December 21, the Genting Dream will set sail to Celukan Bawang, Bali Indonesia before arriving in Singapore on December 23.