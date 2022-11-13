Record Black Friday Cruise Bookings for Holland America Line

Holland America Line’s Black Friday booking volumes hit a record high for the shopping holiday in the United States, with volume for the day close to 20% higher than in 2019 and more than 10% higher for the period from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, according to a press release.

The trend was especially noticeable in Alaska bookings, the company said, as Black Friday U.S. bookings for Alaska were up more than 60% compared to 2019 and up more than 25% for the Black Friday through Cyber Monday timeframe.

“Our guests went on a shopping spree this weekend, and it wasn’t at the mall,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. “We are very pleased to see pent-up demand for cruising play out in such a significant way, especially in Alaska where we are the pioneers of cruise travel and the only cruise line with owned land operations in Denali and Yukon.

“The strong bookings are an encouraging sign for our brand and the continued strength of cruising,” Antorcha added. “Guests come to Holland America Line for our unmatched service and culinary offerings and our unique longer voyages. It is our goal to further leverage those differentiators as we build our brand.”