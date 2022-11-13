Princess Cruises Introduces New Offerings to Princess Plus and Premier Packages

Princess Cruises announced new offerings to enhance the value of Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages.

The cruise company is expanding its all-inclusive premium add-on packages adding new premium indulgences and premium health and wellness offerings, according to a company statement.

“Adding more content to our much sought-after Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages with the addition of premium experiences including fitness and indulgences not only guarantees an exceptional onboard experience but also ensures our guests have maximum options and superior value when vacationing with Princess,” said John Padgett, the president of Princess Cruises.

Sailings after February 20, 2023 will feature a series of Princess Premium desserts including gelato, pastry, and candy mixtures. These confections will be added to both packages, Princess Plus and Princess Premier available in Gelateria, Swirls or Coffee and Cones.

In partnership with Xponential Fitness, a leading fitness brand, Princess Cruises will also offer complimentary onboard Pure Barre, Yoga Six and Stretch Lab classes as well as additional classes.

The new offerings mean that for just $60 per person per day, guests aboard Princess Cruises sailings will get almost 60 percent off a retail value of $140, provided the components are purchased separately.

The enhanced package includes the Plus Beverage Package and a single-device wi-fi plan, aside from the daily crew appreciation. The enhanced Princess Plus package will also feature two premium crafted desserts, two smoothies or juices, two fitness classes and free shipping of Medallions prior to cruises.

For the Princess Premiere, guests receive up to $257 per day in total amenity value if components are purchased separately. With just $80 per day, this translates to an almost 70 percent savings.

The Princess Premier package will include the Premier Beverage Package, daily crew appreciation, four device wi-fi plan, two nights of specialty dining, a photo package, Princess Prizes, unlimited Premium crafted desserts, unlimited smoothies or juices, unlimited fitness classes, reserved seating in the Princess Theater and a complimentary Medallion accessory.