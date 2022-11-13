Oceania Cruises Announces New 33-day Grand Voyage For Fall 2023

Oceania Cruises announced a new immersive Grand Voyage itinerary for the fall of 2023.

The cruise line’s newly-added sailing will depart on October 11, 2023 and will make calls in 28 ports, according to a company statement.

“With demand continuing to increase for longer and more destination-immersive voyages, we are thrilled to reveal this new itinerary offering experiences in both iconic and off-the-beaten-path ports of call in a corner of the world with rich history and cultural wonders,” stated Howard Sherman, the president and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

The 33-day Mediterranean Connection voyage aboard the Marina will sail from Trieste, Italy to Barcelona, Spain with calls in Split, Croatia, Kotor, Montenegro, Corfu, Greece, Katakolon, Greece, Santorini, Greece, Messina (Sicily) Italy, Civitavecchia, Italy, Naples, Italy, Bodrum, Turkey, Kusadasi, Turkey, Piraeus, Greece, Istanbul, Turkey, Valletta, Malta, and many other destinations.

Three shorter segment options up to 12 days long will be offered as well.

Highlights of the Grand Voyage:

Exploring 28 different ports with no repeat ports

Visiting 10 different countries

An overnight stay in Istanbul, Turkey which gives guests an opportunity to explore the city

Exploring the Eastern Mediterranean in the fall with fewer crowds



The shorter segments of the Mediterranean Connection Grand Voyage include: