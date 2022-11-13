Oceania Cruises Announces New 33-day Grand Voyage For Fall 2023

Oceania Cruises announced a new immersive Grand Voyage itinerary for the fall of 2023.
The cruise line’s newly-added sailing will depart on October 11, 2023 and will make calls in 28 ports, according to a company statement.
“With demand continuing to increase for longer and more destination-immersive voyages, we are thrilled to reveal this new itinerary offering experiences in both iconic and off-the-beaten-path ports of call in a corner of the world with rich history and cultural wonders,” stated Howard Sherman, the president and CEO of Oceania Cruises.
The 33-day Mediterranean Connection voyage aboard the Marina will sail from Trieste, Italy to Barcelona, Spain with calls in Split, Croatia, Kotor, Montenegro, Corfu, Greece, Katakolon, Greece, Santorini, Greece, Messina (Sicily) Italy, Civitavecchia, Italy, Naples, Italy, Bodrum, Turkey, Kusadasi, Turkey, Piraeus, Greece, Istanbul, Turkey, Valletta, Malta, and many other destinations.
Three shorter segment options up to 12 days long will be offered as well.
Highlights of the Grand Voyage:
- Exploring 28 different ports with no repeat ports
- Visiting 10 different countries
- An overnight stay in Istanbul, Turkey which gives guests an opportunity to explore the city
- Exploring the Eastern Mediterranean in the fall with fewer crowds
The shorter segments of the Mediterranean Connection Grand Voyage include:
- Greek and Italian Shores (Venice to Rome), 10 days, October 11 – October 21, 2023
- Legendary Pathways (Rome to Istanbul), 11 days, October 21 – November 1, 2023
- Holy Land and Treasures (Istanbul to Barcelona), 12 days, November 1 – November 13, 2023
- Mediterranean Mystique (Barcelona to Rome), 22 days, September 29 – October 21, 2023
- Icons of Civilizations (Venice to Istanbul), 21 days, October 11 – November 1, 2023
- Seas of Revelation (Rome to Barcelona), 23 days, October 21 – November 13, 2023