Nouvoyage Introduces Amphibious Shadow Yacht Tenders

Novoyage Inc., a company specializing in designing amphibious craft for luxury and commercial market sectors, is introducing a new model of amphibious yacht tenders aimed at the cruise industry.

The company designed yacht tenders that provide seamless transportation from aboard ship to the front door of any land destination without having to transfer from ship to a tender on the water.

The yacht tenders can accommodate 12 passengers and travel at a speed of up to 28 knots.

Designed to transition seamlessly between land and water, the amphibious yacht tenders can shuttle passengers from the ship deck directly to events or leisure destinations.

Kevin Neprud, founder of Nouvoyage said: “Some of the greatest advantages are that they extend the level of luxury, service and safety beyond the confines of the ship, to virtually any water or land destination.”

The company nicknamed them “shadow” yachts because they can stay on land when not in use and follow ships (shadowing them) instead of being stored aboard ship.

Another benefit of the so-called shadow yacht tenders is that when a ship leaves a port, guests can stay another day at the port of call and catch up with the ship the next day by taking highways. On highways, the tenders can travel at more than twice the speed of the ship.

Additionally, passengers and crew can head to the shore hours before the ship arrives to avoid crowds.

As for the safety benefits of amphibious tender yachts, there are quite a few. The yacht tenders are designed to function as medical ambulances to get people off the ship and to a hospital in case of a medical emergency. They also include full wheelchair accessibility which helps transport mobility impaired passengers with ease.

“Our plan is to provide the highest possible level of VIP service for passengers who want to avoid the process the general public experiences,” added Neprud.

“For example, when VIP cruise passengers arrive at Miami Int. Airport, our 40′ or 45′ length limos with galley, head (restroom) and separate baggage compartments, pick them up with their luggage on the tarmac next to their private jet or at the gate in the terminal if they fly commercial. After boarding our yachts they are driven ~1/4 mile east from the airport to a boat ramp that accesses the Tamiami canal. A ramp within about a block of the high-speed Brightline railroad station that will soon run trains to Orlando at over 100 mph, will allow our limos to serve passengers arriving by train too.”