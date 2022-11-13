Norwegian Cruise Line: Record Day, Week and Month of Sales

Norwegian Cruise Line announced that November was a record-breaking booking month in a press release.

The company said that November 25 the best booking day in the cruise line’s history, and November 28 was the best booked Cyber Monday, allowing NCL to achieve a record booking week for the week ending November 25, and to then surpass this achievement with a new weekly record this past week.

“Momentum is strong and there is no better evidence of this than our record-breaking performance this November, the best-booked month in the history of our Cruise Line,” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“This achievement is even more impressive when considering November is historically one of the slower booking months for our business. On the heels of the successful launch of our groundbreaking Norwegian Prima, which has already received numerous accolades, we are well on our way to a banner year. I’m very excited about 2023 and all that is yet to come.”