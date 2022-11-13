New Orders for Somec Group for Asuka III

Somec Group has reported new orders worth a global 20.5 million euro from German shipbuilder Meyer Werft.

Somec Group and Oxin S.r.l., have signed a contract for the construction of parts of the Asuka III at the Papenburg shipyard in Germany with an option for another vessel.

The contract is worth a total of 20.5 million euro, according to a press release.

Oscar Marchetto, president of Somec, said: “These orders are proof of the Group’s ability to create synergies among its various divisions, and of the areas of excellence that are able to attract clients and partners for increasingly complex projects.

“Notwithstanding current criticalities, the shipbuilding sector continues to bubble over. Our Group has shown itself to be ready to grasp market opportunities, wherever they may be around the world, thanks to tried and trusted partnerships with shipbuilders and to an international presence.”

The Asuka III will sail for NYK Cruises and accommodate up to 744 guests and 470 crew members when she debuts in 2025. The press release said there is an option for a second ship for a 2026 delivery.

Somec Group will work on the custom design, production and installation of prefabricated modules for the balconies and sliding doors as well as the windows of passenger cabins.

Oxin will be in charge of the custom design, supply and installation of the ship’s catering areas, dispersed over the ship’s 11 decks, covering a total space of around 1,500 square meters