New Characters from Black Panther to Join Disney’s Marvel Day at Sea

Disney Cruise Line announced that new characters from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be joining Disney’s Marvel Day at Sea beginning in January.

The new Black Panther and Okoye, General of the Dora Milaje will be making their debut exclusively on Marvel Day at Sea aboard the Disney Dream, according to a statement.

The new Wakanda warriors will be joining what is already shaping up to be the largest assembly of Super Heroes and Villains from the Marvel universe, the company said.

The Black Panther will also appear in “Heroes Unite,” which is the event’s signature nighttime spectacle with special effects, stunts and pyrotechnics.

Marvel Day at Sea is a single action-packed day aboard a five-day cruise on the Disney Dream where guests can meet their favorite Super Heroes and Villains and enjoy a range of all-day entertainment events including heroic encounters, stage shows, film and TV screenings, unique merchandise, themed food and beverage offerings, and activities for families, kids and adults.

Marvel Day at Sea is scheduled to take place on nine Western Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami in 2023.

Itineraries include: