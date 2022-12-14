Katina Athanasiou Joins Celebrity in VP Role

Celebrity Cruises announced today that industry veteran Katina Athanasiou will join the brand as Vice President of Sales, the Americas, effective Jan. 3, 2023. In this role, she is responsible for driving the sales strategy across trade booking channels in the Americas, including Field Sales, National Accounts, Inside Sales, LATAM Sales, Sales Communication, Training & Development, and Sales Support. She will report to Dondra Ritzenthaler, senior vice president of sales, The Americas, according to a press release.

With more than 20 years in the industry, Athanasiou brings a wealth of experience to the Celebrity Cruises sales organization, including most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Sales at Silversea Cruises. Prior to that, she served as Chief Sales Officer for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, among a variety of other sales management roles for the line’s brands.

“Katina has a proven track record in the travel and hospitality industry, and she really understands how to drive business in the Americas,” said Ritzenthaler. “Her experience and knowledge will be an invaluable asset as our fleet grows and offers a variety of options to sail to every continent.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve watched Celebrity grow as one of the most formidable travel brands and sales teams in the industry,” said Athanasiou. “I’m incredibly honored and proud to now work with Dondra, the team and our partners to continue to launch the innovative Edge Series of ships, along with highlighting the truly unique relaxed luxury ‘resort at sea’ vacation experience only Celebrity provides.”

Athanasiou has a bachelor’s degree in Business Communications from The Florida State University and is a member of CHIEF, a private network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders.