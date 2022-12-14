Judge Also Rules Against Carnival, Royal, MSC in Cuba Case

Not only did U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom hand down a $110 million judgement against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, but the same penalties were levied against Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Group according to court documents.

A similar case against MSC Cruises was not updated in the U.S. court database system as of Friday evening, but the Miami Herald reported a similar result.

The judgement stems from the cruise lines’ use of port facilities in Cuba and was brought by the Havana Docks Corporation. The cases were filed in 2019.

The same article quotes a spokesperson for Carnival who said the company plans to appeal the ruling.