International Lion Dance Competition Set for Genting Dream

Resorts World Cruises announced a collaboration with Tao One, a Singapore Taoist non-profit organization, to hold the world’s first-ever lion dance competition at sea.

The competition will be held aboard the Genting Dream from March 19 to 23 2023.

“Resorts World Cruises is excited to collaborate with Tao One Ltd to be the first cruise line in the world to host such an event at sea on the Genting Dream and to further promote the traditional lion dance competition to a growing international community across the region,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

“With the ship’s dual homeport in Singapore and Malaysia (via Port Klang), travelers embarking from either homeport can now catch this exclusive high-energy competition at sea, promising a unique and memorable experience altogether for both guests and participants”, said Mr. Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises.”

The Tian Fu Gong White Dragon King International Lion Dance Open competition will feature lion dance troupes from Singapore and Malaysia and the region.

Added Andy Wong, Director General of Tao On: “As a strong advocate of Chinese culture, Tao One is excited to partner with one of the leading Asian Cruise brands, Resorts World Cruises to bring our competition to a new high in the history of lion dance competitions. After a 3 years hiatus, we will be attempting a World’s first-of-its-kind competition out at sea.

“We hope troupes from around the world will be able to build comradeship and bond through this competition experience onboard. Our collaboration will enable us to achieve new milestones together, as we work hand in hand to make this event at sea special and a reality. We look forward to a global full-format competition in the coming years with lessons learned after this maiden collaboration.”

The competition, held since 2018, previously welcomed 72 lion dance troupes from around the world.